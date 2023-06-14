 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Lewis Hamilton, Shakira: A summer fling or something more?

Speculation is growing about a potential romantic connection between global music icon Shakira and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, as they continue to spend more time together this summer. 

Their public appearances in Miami and Barcelona have only intensified the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Sources indicate that both Shakira and Hamilton are keeping things casual and fun at the moment, choosing to enjoy each other's company without rushing into a serious commitment. 

According to Spanish sports journalist Pip Estrada, the cupid behind this potential romance is none other than Formula One driver Carlos Sainz. 

Estrada claims that Sainz, a close friend of Hamilton, introduced Shakira to Formula One, knowing that Hamilton is a fan of her music.

Representatives for Shakira and Hamilton have been contacted for comment, but no official statements have been released regarding their relationship status.

Shakira recently announced her separation from soccer star Gerard Pique, and she is taking her time before fully immersing herself in a new romance.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has been linked to several high-profile women following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

