Prince Harry keeps a ‘cheeky chappy façade on full display’

Royal experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry and how he should be ‘well aware’ of the once-in-a-lifetime role he’s ‘missing out heavily” on.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights during his trip down memory lane.

According to the Daily Mail, the admissions have come in reference to King Charles’ Coronation and “how must Prince Harry have felt watching this historic service in the third row with also-ran royals.”

Especially after coming to know “he's spent the past three years trying to torpedo the very institution his beloved grandmother worked so hard to maintain?”

“The cheeky chappy façade on full display as he sauntered into Westminster Abbey cracking jokes like he owned the place hid a reality crueller than a receding hairline that makes his mockery of his brother's balding in his autobiography Spare look even more hypocritical.”

In the end its ‘highly apparent’ that the fifth in line to the throne has missed out on the role of his life – and deep down he knows that.”