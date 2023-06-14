 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Prince Harry will 'bring it all down' the 'monarchy, media, the whole awful dance'

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Experts believe the reason Prince Harry is ‘coming full circle’ is because he wants the world to know ‘we didn’t have his consent & for that, he will have his revenge’.

British journalist Tanya Gold issued these claims and insights into Prince Harry’s identity.

According to a report by the New York Times, “Now there is the litigation and, eventually, I hope, the day when he lays down his title, accepts that some things cannot be reformed and is redeemed by the application of self-knowledge” comes.

This is mainly due to the fact that “even to the sympathetic, Harry can seem ridiculous.”

“He is a panda, and pandas don’t usually fight back. And for the moment he thinks he can be meaningfully feminist and antiracist while embodying inherited wealth and power as a royal duke, which is absurd.”

“But Harry is brave, and he has found his battlefield,” Ms Gold also admitted.

“I think if he could, he would bring it all down — the monarchy, the media, the whole awful dance. We did not have his consent. For that, he will have his revenge.”

