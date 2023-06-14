 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Meghan Markle is a 'cuckoo' trying to 'destroy her marriage'

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is a ‘cuckoo’ that will inevitably destroy her marriage to Prince Harry and will force him to ‘come limping home’.

British politician Chris Mullin issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

According to a report by the Royal Observer, Mr Mullin feels Meghan Markle behaved much like a “cuckoo” during her time within the Firm, and even warned that her “woke Californian hang-ups” will ‘inadvertently harm her marriage to Prince Harry.

These admissions have come shortly after Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle echoed similar sentiments.

At the time she spoke about the need for the couple to get “extensive counseling” because their divorce is ‘imminent’.

Especially since Prince Harry already seems to be questioning their marriage.

