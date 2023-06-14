 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Dwyane Wade clears out Gabrielle Union’s comment about ‘splitting bills 50/50’

Dwyane Wade has recently responded to Gabrielle Union’s comments about dividing household expenses as a married couple.

In a new interview with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe for his weekly podcast Club Shay Shay, Wade revealed that people misunderstood his wife Union when she spoke to Bloomberg last month that the they split “everything 50/50”.

“Everybody thinks 50/50, they think, ‘Hey, if he’s getting a sandwich, you gotta put 50% on that,” said Wade.

The former American basketball player continued, “That’s not how it works.”

Elaborating on more, Wade shared that both he and Union provide financial help to their own family but when it comes to their household expenses, “they both equally contribute”.

Recalling his early days with Union, the retired NBA star remembered about his argument with his wife while they lived in Miami.

“I called the house in Miami as ‘my house’ that I paid for,” disclosed the 41-year-old.

He remarked, “My wife looked at me, she was like, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share. My wife is like, ‘When we move to LA, I got half on it.’ You will never say, ‘my house’ again.’”

Describing Union as a “boss and independent woman”, Wade pointed out that he could financially provide to his family but she’s keen to contribute to any “big purchases” they have.

“We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it,” he added.

