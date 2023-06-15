 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly swapped out for an unknown actor in some Friends scenes
In a shocking revelation for Friends fans it has been uncovered that Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, was substituted with a different actress in multiple episodes of the hit 90s sitcom.

This surprising switch remained undetected for more than ten years until a hawk-eyed viewer noticed the filming error while engrossed in a marathon of the iconic series.

The episode in question, The One With The Mugging from season nine, features a scene where Rachel (Aniston) excitedly rushes into Monica's (Courtney Cox) apartment to share news with Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Little did viewers know that Rachel's on-screen presence was momentarily taken over by an unknown actress, who was clearly not wearing the same clothing as Aniston's character.

The mistake went undetected for years, highlighting the attention to detail that fans possess when it comes to their favorite show.

This shocking revelation isn't an isolated incident. In another episode from the ninth season, titled The One with the Sharks, Rachel once again falls victim to the mysterious swap. 

As Monica and Rachel engage in a conversation about unusual fetishes, a different woman can be seen sitting next to Monica in a subsequent shot. 

The new actress sports a different hairstyle and is clad in a dark blue top, a stark contrast to Rachel's previous appearance with her signature curly hair and yellow top.

As fans continue to uncover hidden gems and Easter eggs within the show, one thing is clear: even after all these years, Friends never fails to surprise and entertain its devoted audience.

