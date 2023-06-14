Prince William, Sophie attend screening of ‘Rhino Man’

Prince William and his aunt Sophie joined global conservation leaders at a private screening of a film to highlight global coalition of support in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade.



The Prince of Wale and the Duchess of Edinburgh joined leading figures in global conservation in London at an exclusive private screening of RHINO MAN, a feature-length documentary about the courageous field rangers who risk their lives every day to protect South Africa's rhinos from being poached to extinction.

More than 150 guests attended the screening hosted by United for Wildlife, the Prince's initiative to fight the illegal wildlife trade, at London’s Battersea Power Station.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has a strong interest in wildlife protection, and the role women play in advocating against the illegal wildlife trade, as part of Her Royal Highness’ support of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

The documentary, which captures the race to train the next generation of rangers in South Africa to protect rhinos from poaching and trafficking, highlights the life and legacy of fallen ranger Sergeant Anton Mzimba who was brutally murdered at home in front of his family last year for his work protecting rhinos from organised criminal poaching networks.

Anton’s story, as told through the film, is a case study of the dangers faced by wildlife rangers across Africa and around the world as they fulfil their critical roles defending our planet’s biodiversity.