pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses a press conference on June 22, 2022. — APP/File
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that suspects involved in May 9 mayhem would be given a “right to the fair trial” in military courts.

A large number of workers and supporters of PTI staged almost countrywide demonstrations on May 9 — when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The demonstrators destroyed public and private properties, attacked military installations — the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) — and ransacked relics of martyrs.

Following the incidents, the civil and military leadership resolved to give exemplary punishment under the Army Act to all those involved in hooliganism, arson, ransacking of public and private properties, attacking sensitive military installations and desecration of martyrs’ monuments on May 9.

During an interaction with journalists today, Tarar said that the cases related to May 9 incidents will be heard in the military courts as per the international agreements.

“Suspects will have the right to engage counsel of their choice,” he said, adding that they will be allowed to present evidence in their defence.

At the same time, the minister clarified that the convicts of military courts will have the right to challenge the decisions in the civilian courts — high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The suspect will have the right of access to court records,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 20 suspects including ex-PTI MPA involved in the ransacking and vandalising of Jinnah House in Lahore have been handed over to the army for trial.

In addition to this, the National Assembly on June 12 passed a resolution seeking a speedy trial of all the elements — including the PTI chairman — involved in the May 9 vandalism under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

As per details, the lower house of parliament unanimously passed a resolution demanding that action against the perpetrators and instigators of May 9 violent acts should be completed without any delay under the law and the Constitution. 

