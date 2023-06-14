Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston seems optimistic that she will soon find a right person to settle down with even after bitter experiences of two divorces.

The Friends alum has reportedly not lost the hope to find a friend of her mind, with whom she will enjoy rest of her life.

"In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person," a source has told Us Weekly.

The hit American sitcom's Rachel Green is still considered the fitness diva and one of the hottest singles with a thriving career and a collection of friends that includes Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock.

The 54 year-old's love life has been a struggle after divorcing "Once Upon A Time" star Brad Pitt and actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux.

Even if she never finds love again, will be just fine as she has her fur children and buddies to warm her heart: 'She's not going to beat herself up if it doesn't happen,' according the insider.



Aniston, who is single and has not had a love interest in five years, is optimistic she will find love again.

It was added: 'She is fine on her own.'



"Jennifer in a great place. She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends, and has been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally," the insider added.

Aniston and Pitt married from 2000 until 2005. After "The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star fell for Angelina Jolie with whom he shares six kids.



In 2015, she wed her Wanderlust costar Justin but the pair divorced in 2018. They have stayed friends and are often seen together when she is in NYC where he resides. As far as kids, she she said she tried but it did not work out.