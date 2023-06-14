 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston seems optimistic that she will soon find a right person to settle down with even after bitter experiences of two divorces.

The Friends alum has reportedly not lost the hope to find a friend of her mind, with whom she will enjoy rest of her life.

"In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person," a source has told Us Weekly.

The hit American sitcom's Rachel Green is still considered the fitness diva and one of the hottest singles with a thriving career and a collection of friends that includes Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock.

The 54 year-old's love life has been a struggle after divorcing "Once Upon A Time" star Brad Pitt and actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux.

Even if she never finds love again, will be just fine as she has her fur children and buddies to warm her heart: 'She's not going to beat herself up if it doesn't happen,' according the insider.

Aniston, who is single and has not had a love interest in five years, is optimistic she will find love again.

It was added: 'She is fine on her own.'

"Jennifer in a great place. She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends, and has been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally," the insider added.

Aniston and Pitt married from 2000 until 2005. After "The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star fell for Angelina Jolie with whom he shares six kids.

In 2015, she wed her Wanderlust costar Justin but the pair divorced in 2018. They have stayed friends and are often seen together when she is in NYC where he resides. As far as kids, she she said she tried but it did not work out.

More From Entertainment:

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit

Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Holland calls Zendaya is ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland calls Zendaya is ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf
Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film

Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming
Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court

Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court
Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing
Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks
Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’

Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’
Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere