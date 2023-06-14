Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright recalls 'amazing' Michael K. Williams' energy on the set of 'Surrounded'

Letitia Wright has recently shared insight into her experience of working with Michael K. Williams on his last film Surrounded. The actress said his “energy” at work was “beautiful to see”.

Speaking with People, Wright said, "He was so beautiful to work with, honestly. I think he was going to the Bahamas or something after [shooting]. We were in the freezing cold in the desert. He's like, 'I'm going to the Bahamas.' I was like, all right, bet."

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress was asked whether the cast and crew did anything special in remembrance of Williams when he passed, to which she said, "were all in different areas in the world" at the time, "and we all spoke to each other online and tried to share condolences with his family, with his friends."

Surrounded features Letitia as Moses “Mo” Washington, a character based on the Buffalo soldier Cathay Williams.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses 'Mo' Washington travels west to lay claim on a gold mine — the summation of years of toil for Mo and her community. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman in 1870 America, and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man."

When asked what the biggest lesson in the movie is, Letitia said, “Never give up on believing that you deserve something beautiful in life, something that could be your own."