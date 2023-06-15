Prince Andrew using 'Queen money' to finance stay in Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew is using his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's money, to sustain himself in the Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York is sponsoring his stay in the Windsor Estate with the former monarch's inheritance money, OK! magazine reports.

“There was money left to the family by the Queen,” a source explained. “Details of the exact amounts and to whom will never be revealed because the papers have been sealed.



“But that’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge.

“He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he has come up with it through other means.”

Meanwhile, Andrew's Royal Lodge is expected to be passed onto Prince William and Kate Middleton are he leaves.

Andrew's friends tell the outlet: "He is so fragile. He's refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?"

They added: "He's concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He's worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we're dealing with human beings, not real estate."