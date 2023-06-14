Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of Asteroid City in New York, showing off her huge back tattoo in gorgeous white gown on Tuesday.

The "Black Widow" star looked smashing among a blanket of stars onto the red carpet, offering fans more than they expected from the star.

The 38-year-old turned cameras as she graced the star-studded event in a white gown featuring a mermaid silhouette, a strappy halter-neck and a floral corsage fastened to the breastplate of the garment.



The charming actress wore her locks swept back. to elevate her look she wore glamorous makeup blend featuring a flawless complexion, a dusting of rose blush and a glossy lip.

But most attracting thing of her appearance was Scarlett’s epic back tattoos which were enhanced by the backless design of her dress. The actress showed off her stunning body art, a large sprawling rose, and a lamb illustration.



Her appearance appeared to be a treat to her fans as they took no time to admire the star, with one wrote: "I forgot to breathe she’s way to pretty."

Another penned: "She’s looking so flawless."

While the third one added: "She’s so wonderful,” and a fourth agreed, commenting: "Goddess."