 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tom Holland calls Zendaya is ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Tom Holland says hes given girlfriend Zendaya a few golf lessons and shes picked it up quickly
Tom Holland says he's given girlfriend Zendaya 'a few golf lessons' and she's 'picked it up quickly'

In a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter Tom Holland revealed that he’s giving Zendaya golf lessons and also praised her athleticism.

"I’ve given her a few lessons," Holland said of their golf sessions. "She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Tom Holland, who has been playing golf since childhood, often takes his co-stars out on the course, including Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who stars in the upcoming film Challengers, did "almost" all of her own tennis-playing in the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter interview also sheds light on Holland and Zendaya's relationship, although they both prefer to keep their personal lives private, and Holland acknowledges that they are both busy with their respective careers.

The Spider-Man star said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Despite their desire for privacy, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen out and about together.

The couple was recently spotted attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas and an NBA playoffs game in San Francisco.

More From Entertainment:

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit

Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film

Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming
Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court

Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court
Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing
Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks
Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’

Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’
Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere