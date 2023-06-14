 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move set tongues wagging

Prince William left fans guessing with his latest outing without his wife Kate Middleton as the future King's aunt  Sophie of Edinburgh accompanied him for a screening of documentary Rhino Man at the renovated Battersea Power Station on Tuesday night.

King Charles III's eldest was not accompanied with his wife Princess of Wales as he stepped out with the Duchess of Edinburgh to attended the event in south west London.

While the Princess of Wales and Duke of Edinburgh - William’s uncle - stayed at home.

Kate's absence sparked reactions from some royal fans who began to speculate, with one asking: "Where's Kate?"

Another responded as saying: "She's busy in other royal engagement."

While the third one expressed surprise, saying: "William appeared with an unexpected guest."

Few others asked: "Why Sophie, not Kate, joined Prince William for film screening?"

There are also speculations that Kate Middleton is unlikely to take traditional Trooping the Colour job despite new role.

However, the Duchess of Edinburgh was "delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife"

Kensington Palace said Prince Edward's wife, who herself has a strong interest in wildlife protection, was "delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to PEOPLE that Sophie is "deeply saddened" about the death. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland's family," the message said.

