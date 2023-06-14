 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles Birthday Parade day

Meghan Markle is set to give big surprise to his father-in-law King Charles III on his big day as her American sitcom "Suits" will hit Netflix on the monarch's Birthday Parade day.

Prince Harry's wife's drama could overshadow the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

Meghan Markle seems to give big surprise to King Charles on his big day as her hit drama Suits' is coming to Netflix, the same day as the monarch's Birthday Parade.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019.

Suits is ready to reach a new audience for the first time with its Netflix premiere on June 17, the same day as the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

Meghan starred in the legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network. Shortly after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that she was leaving the show and that the seventh season would be her last.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, In her engagement interview, confirmed she would no longer be acting.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in the BBC News special.

Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019. Suits’ debut on the streamer comes six months after the Sussexes revealing docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix and made history as the platform’s biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours.

Some royal fans and expert see it another blow to the royal family as it could overshadow the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

