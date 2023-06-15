Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris, France - May 23, 2022, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the press conference. —Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has clarified that he did not initiate a move to Real Madrid and expressed his contentment with remaining at Paris St Germain (PSG) for the upcoming season.

While the French forward does not plan to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, he emphasised that he never requested a transfer to the Spanish club. Mbappe's statement follows his letter to PSG, where he stated his intention not to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2024 unless he activates a clause for a one-year extension.

PSG now faces a dilemma as they risk losing Mbappe on a free transfer in June 2024. If he decides to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club will be unable to recoup any of the €180 million ($194.45 million) they invested in signing him from AS Monaco in 2017. Moreover, starting in January, Mbappe will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club for the following season if he chooses not to prolong his stay at PSG.

In an interview with the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe clarified, "I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Real Madrid has long pursued Mbappe but has been unsuccessful in acquiring the 24-year-old forward. However, the Spanish club, currently in the process of rebuilding their team after the departures of several attacking players, including Karim Benzema, may redirect their attention towards Mbappe. With his consistent record as the top scorer in Ligue 1 for the past five seasons, Mbappe could be an attractive addition to Real Madrid's squad.

Meanwhile, PSG also faces the challenge of rebuilding their forward line after the departure of Lionel Messi, who chose not to extend his contract and left on a free transfer. Mbappe expressed disappointment at the lack of respect shown to Messi during his time in France and acknowledged the difficulty of replacing a player of Messi's calibre. "We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves," Mbappe remarked. He acknowledged the need for the team to step up and find suitable replacements.

Mbappe's affirmation of his commitment to PSG for the upcoming season provides some reassurance to the club, but the possibility of losing him on a free transfer in 2024 remains a concern. PSG will need to carefully navigate this situation to ensure they retain their star forward or secure a significant transfer fee if a departure becomes inevitable.