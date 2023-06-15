 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

England´s Stuart Broad (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland´s Paul Stirling during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord´s cricket ground in London, on June 1, 2023.—AFP
Stuart Broad has been selected over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's pace attack for the first Ashes Test against Australia. Anderson, who has recovered from a groin injury, and Robinson, who has overcome an ankle problem, are set to line up in the team for the match at Edgbaston on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach, is included in the XI. England is eager to regain the Ashes after losing them in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full intensity during training in Birmingham on Wednesday. However, due to ongoing doubts about Stokes' fitness, England opted for the big-game experience and resilience of Broad over the extra pace of Wood, who would have been limited to short spells.

The England XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia includes Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Both Anderson and Robinson sat out the Test against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month as they managed injuries sustained in county cricket. England hopes to avoid a situation similar to four years ago when Anderson returned from an injury to play in the first Ashes Test but bowled only four overs before being ruled out for the rest of the series.

At 40 years and 321 days, Anderson is set to become the oldest England player to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary in 1934. Broad, 36 years old, will have the opportunity to build on his impressive record against Australia, as no England bowler has taken more than his 131 Ashes wickets. He will also renew his battle with Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 series in England.

Moeen, 36, retired from Test cricket in September 2021 but made himself available at Stokes' request after left-armer Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back. On Wednesday, Moeen missed training as he collected his OBE at Windsor Castle for services to cricket. He will make his return at Edgbaston, where he played his last Ashes Test. Four years ago, he struggled in England's defeat and was subsequently dropped.

England enters the series with an impressive record, having won 11 of their last 13 Tests while showcasing an aggressive style of play under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Although they have not won any of the past three Ashes series, England remains unbeaten at home since 2001.

Australia is yet to announce their XI, with the only decision likely to be which two of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland will join captain Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

