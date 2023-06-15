Pedro Pascal struggles to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale

Pedro Pascal cited reason to be 'emotional' on 'The Last of Us' finale refusal

The Last of Us finale has attracted viewership in droves; however, Pedro Pascal was not among it.

In a conversation with Steven Yuen on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 'Internet's Daddy' has said that his strong emotional attachment to the series has not letting him to stream the episode.

"I saw it all up until then," he said. "I haven't done anything for that amount of time before, so my attachment to the experience is strange. As a guy who's pushing 50, to feel this very innocent, semi-angry, emotional attachment to an experience that's over…

"It continues, but there will never be another meeting Bella [Ramsey] for the first time, working with Craig [Mazin], with the entire crew, with my friend Coco, who did my hair, and the whole family experience of it," he continued. "I think it was like falling in love, and at the point where you're like, 'I don't fall in love.' You know? Because it hurts too much."

Meanwhile, The Last of Us was proved to be a success story for HBO. The show's averaged viewership was recorded at 30.4 million.