Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final. AFP

Croatia emerged victorious in a thrilling UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands, securing a spot in the tournament's final.

The match, held in Rotterdam, saw both teams display their determination to win. The Dutch side took an early lead through Donyell Malen, but Croatia quickly fought back. Andrej Kramaric converted a penalty, followed by Mario Pasalic's volley to put Croatia in the lead. However, in the dying moments of normal time, Noa Lang's equaliser for the Netherlands forced the game into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes proved to be intense as both teams pushed for a decisive goal. Bruno Petkovic fired a powerful long-range shot past the Dutch goalkeeper to give Croatia the lead. Luka Modric, Croatia's veteran midfielder, sealed the victory with a well-taken penalty after being fouled in the box. The final score stood at 4-2 in Croatia's favor.

Croatia's triumph is a significant achievement for a team that reached the World Cup semi-finals just a year earlier. The victory holds historical importance, considering the circumstances: winning on Dutch soil after conceding a late equaliser in regular time. Coach Zlatko Dalic expressed his pride, emphasising that the win was not just for the team but for the Croatian people.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands faced disappointment as their hopes of winning their first major title since the 1988 European Championship were dashed. Despite a valiant effort, they were unable to overcome Croatia's resilience. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the difficulty of the loss.

Croatia's journey in the Nations League reflects their ability to excel in high-pressure situations, having a remarkable record in matches that have gone to extra time. With only one defeat in their last 16 games, they have proven themselves a formidable force.

Now, Croatia eagerly await the final where they will face either Italy or Spain. They aim to claim their first major international trophy and build upon their previous successes, which include a third-place finish in the World Cup and a runner-up position in the same tournament.

The Croatian team, led by Modric and guided by Dalic, will strive to make history once again and add another chapter to their remarkable story.