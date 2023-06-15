 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. had a fallout over Tenet
Warner Bros. is courting Christopher Nolan back after their public tussle on Tenet moving to then-HBO Max.

During an interview with Variety, Warner Bros. Film Group co-CEO Michael De Luca said, "We're hoping to get Nolan back. I think there's a world."

The studio also sent The Dark Knight filmmaker a hefty seven-figure royalty cheque somewhere in the previous eight months related to his 2020's Tenet work, Variety reported.

The reports also added that "no strings were attached", but the studio is extending the olive branch to the director.

For the unversed, Nolan and Warner Bros.' ran into a dispute after the latter decided to shift its entire 2021 film slate, which included Nolan-helmed Tenet, to HBO Max.

Following, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker aired a bitter reaction to the news.

"Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

After parting ways with WB, Nolan made Universal home for his film Oppenheimer, which will bow in theatres in July.

The studio reportedly met Nolan's tougher demands, including a $100 million budget, "total creative control, 20 percent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period from which the studio wherein the company would not release another movie three weeks before or three weeks after his release."

It is pertinent to mention that Nolan started his collaboration with Warner Bros' 2002's Insomnia.

