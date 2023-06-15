 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Brian Cox did not like Meryl Streep but for good reasons
Brian Cox 'did not like' Meryl Streep but for good reasons

Brian Cox may be hard to impress, but he swooned over when he met Meryl Streep.

Recalling the incident on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Succession star told Meryl Streep he "never liked" because her stunning acting aroused jealousy in him.

"I met her once, and I said, 'I never liked you.' And she went, 'What?'" the 77-year-old told Emily Blunt.

"I said, 'I never liked you because I was jealous.' How can anybody be that good?"

The actor also praised the Oscar winner's The Devil Wears Prada, saying, "I loved it," adding, "And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you. One of my ambitions, before I snuff it, is to work with Meryl."

"Oh, don't say 'snuff it'!" Blunt responded.

"You will. She's amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film. She said it was one of the first times she's tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda."

Meanwhile, Blunt also weighed in on her co-star Streep in 2006's drama.

"She's amazing and was terrifying on that film, adding, "She said it was one of the first times she's tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda."

