Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'

Tom Holland is not 100% sure about 'Spider-Man' return

Tom Holland is somewhat wary of returning for Spider-Man 4 after the last global hit, No Way Home.

Dieting an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room star aired his concerns that he might mess up the upcoming Marvel film.

"I think we found the reason [we would do another film]," he continued. "I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative. But I'm also a little apprehensive about it.

"There's a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise, and there's a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life," Holland shared.

Moreover, the makers of Spidey-hero have paused the discussion of the fourth installment in solidarity with the writers' strike.

Earlier, speaking to Inverse, Holland said he is "excited about" the future of the spidey-hero.

Expectedly, the young actor was coy about details of the Marvel film he did tease about "some stuff going on."

"Whether or not it'll come to fruition, who knows?" Holland hinted at uncertainity.

"But right now, it's looking pretty good, and we'll just have to wait and see."