Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics

Maniesh gained 10 kgs in two months and lost it again in two and half months

Maniesh Paul's physical tranformation for his debut digital series Rafuchakkar has been revealed.

Despite not being a gym freak, he had to completely change his outlook by gaining and losing weight within a few months.

At the trailer launch event for Rafuchakkar, some pictures came out of his two different looks for the web-series.

In one picture, Maniesh gained weight to look like a middle-aged, bulky man

Picture credit: Pinkvilla

Meanwhile, in the other photo, he transformed his body to portray himself as a perfectly shaped bodybuilder.

Picture credit: Pinkvilla

He first gained 10 kgs for the role, which took him almost two months. Later, it took two and a half months to tone down his body again.

While talking about the transformation, the 41-year-old actor stated: “I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body.”

“However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars.”

He briefed a bit about his characters and said: “Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kgs.”

“For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer. As I had just finished Jugjugg Jeeyo, I had hardly four months to do these drastic changes”, he concluded.

Maniesh Paul’s OTT debut web-series Rafuchakkar is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 15, reports Pinkvilla.