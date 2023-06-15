 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt is going to attend the Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt is going to attend the Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt has finally announced her visit to the Tudum 2023 event in her latest Instagram post.

Bhatt dropped some extremely adorable pictures of her from her wardrobe. She wore a nice multi-coloured cropped sweater with a white T-shirt. She wore it with a pair of blue denim jeans.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen making a heart from her hands while standing in front of a mirror. Meanwhile, in another photo, she is laughing her heart out.

Along with the pictures, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress mentioned that she will be attending Netflix’s Tudum event 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, as she is one of the cast members of the upcoming Netflix Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

“No heart of stone here… just one filled with love enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo”, wrote Bhatt.

The 30-year-old actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani in Bollywood. The film is slated to release worldwide on July 28.

