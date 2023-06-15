Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’

Kelly Clarkson finally weighs in on her desire to ‘keep it real’ with her fans, in light of her raw and honest nature.'

The singer weighed in on everything during her candid interview on We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, this Tuesday.

There, she started by referencing the one lesson she’s learned since her split, and that is “To not only be honest about those that are around me… but to be honest with myself.”

“By no means do I think I’ve ever been a liar — I just think we mold things and shape them to justify them, instead of just being truly honest about what’s really happening because you don’t want it to be that way.”

“Be honest about... 'I don’t really want that, that’s not for me.' And being OK and comfortable enough, coming back to not having transactional relationships and that fear of losing something if you’re honest with them,” because “you’re going to lose them anyway,” otherwise.

During the course of her chat, the host even went onto praise the singer for embodying her ‘truth’ after the divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

She responded to this by saying, “I think at a certain age we just get tired of trying to make everything shine.”

Before signing off she also admitted, “Sometimes a turd is a turd and you can’t polish it. Sometimes it’s what it is. It’s OK.”

For those unversed, Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.