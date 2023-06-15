Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia

A collage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Queta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar. — Reuters/Twitter/@nadeem_omar57/File

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has invited Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Queta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar to meet him for the promotion of the sport of cricket in Saudi Arabia, sources said on Thursday.



Instead of approaching any other country's leagues, the Saudi leader chose Gladiators from PSL, which has become a big brand in the cricketing world after recent successful seasons.

Sources said an agreement would be signed between Quetta Gladiators and the Saudi government tomorrow (June 16), under which Omar will constitute the Gulf country's national team, including Gladiators' players.

Moreover, the franchise will also constitute a domestic cricket system for Saudi Arabia.

This deal will also be another reason for strengthening ties between the two countries.

Former cricketers believe that Saudi Arabia choosing Pakistan's Omar over big names in the cricket world is an honour.