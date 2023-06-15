 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Jaffar Hussain Jaffar Hussain

Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia

By
Jaffar Hussain Jaffar Hussain

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A collage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Queta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar. — Reuters/Twitter/@nadeem_omar57/File
A collage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Queta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar. — Reuters/Twitter/@nadeem_omar57/File

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has invited Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Queta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar to meet him for the promotion of the sport of cricket in Saudi Arabia, sources said on Thursday.

Instead of approaching any other country's leagues, the Saudi leader chose Gladiators from PSL, which has become a big brand in the cricketing world after recent successful seasons.

Sources said an agreement would be signed between Quetta Gladiators and the Saudi government tomorrow (June 16), under which Omar will constitute the Gulf country's national team, including Gladiators' players.

Moreover, the franchise will also constitute a domestic cricket system for Saudi Arabia.

This deal will also be another reason for strengthening ties between the two countries.

Former cricketers believe that Saudi Arabia choosing Pakistan's Omar over big names in the cricket world is an honour.  

More From Sports:

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final
FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe

FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak
FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years

FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood
Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season
Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya
Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers
Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings
Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup
Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr