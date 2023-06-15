Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige

Aquaman star Amber Heard has finally broken her silence over life in Spain, and what its been like for her daughter.

The interview occurred during her interview with TMZ, where she admitted to finding her ‘forever home’.

She was even quoted saying, “I'm very happy in Spain, and I hope I can spend more time here. I love living in this country with my daughter, Oonagh.”

For those unversed, Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige was born on April 8th, back in 2021, but was kept under the radar for a good few months afterwards.

In the midst of this chat she also offered fans some hints into future projects and simply responded by saying, “Yes I move on. That’s life.”

This interview has come shortly after Amber turned to TikTok and gushed over her love for Spain, admitting how “I love Spain so much” and “I hope” to stay because “I love living here.”