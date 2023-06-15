 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma has finally spoken up about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia after the actress confirmed their romance.

In conversation with Film Companion, Vijay confirmed their relationship and revealed that it all started on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

During the interview, he was asked about his personal life to which he responded: “It's something that you speak about it when the right time comes, but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy."

The Dahaad actor was further asked why he was denying his relationship for a long time. “I want people to be interested in my work”, he added.

Vijay said that he is not someone who likes getting clicked by paparazzi. He prefers staying away from all that.

He is the kind of person who believes that work speaks louder than any other action. Now, he is focused on all the scripts coming his way. He is more interested in work than discussing love.

Recently, in a promotional interview for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia admitted that her equation with Vijay Varma changed on the film sets. She also called him her ‘happy place’, reports Pinkvilla.  

