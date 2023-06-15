Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home

Kevin Costner is seeking to have his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christine, vacate their shared residence

Kevin Costner, renowned actor known for his role in Yellowstone, is embroiled in a legal battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christine (formerly Baumgartner), over her refusal to leave their shared home.

Multiple outlets have obtained the latest court filing, which reveals that Christine is disregarding the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement.

According to Kevin's legal team, led by Laura Wasser, the couple's prenup clearly stipulated that Christine had a 30-day window to vacate the residence once she filed for divorce.

Despite filing on May 1 in Santa Barbara County Court, Christine has yet to comply with this provision. Seeking enforcement of the prenup, Kevin's legal team alleges that Christine has taken the position of remaining in his residence until he agrees to various financial demands.

In a declaration published by Radar Online, Kevin stated that he had already paid Christine $1 million in accordance with the prenuptial agreement.

However, she has ignored "multiple requests" to move out of their Carpinteria, Calif., compound. Kevin further pledged to contribute $200,000 towards a down payment for a new home, as well as cover her mortgage, property tax, and insurance costs for a year.

Additionally, he would provide $30,000 for child support and an advance $10,000 for moving expenses.

Kevin revealed in his declaration that he had given Christine $100,000 upon their marriage and an additional $100,000 on their first wedding anniversary. These funds have since grown to $450,000 in savings, which could be utilized towards the purchase of a new home.

Furthermore, Kevin claimed that Christine had withdrawn approximately $95,000 from his bank account or charged it to his credit card for lawyer and accountant fees without any prior notice since April.

The court filing highlighted Kevin's particular emphasis on housing arrangements in his prenuptial agreement with Christine.

The documents also indicated that Kevin and Christine have tentatively agreed to share custody of their three children, Cayden Wyatt (15), Hayes Logan (14), and Grace Avery (13).

Kevin has proposed a plan for custody and assumes 100% of the children's expenses. Negotiations are currently underway to establish a summer visitation schedule.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" after 18 years of marriage. The split date was listed as April 11.