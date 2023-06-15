 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event
Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event

Julia Fox looked nothing short of a vision at the British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event.

On Wednesday night, British Vogue took over Florence's historic Piazzale Michelangelo for a one-off fashion event celebrating the iconic styles of the last 50 years.

The open-air show took place just as the sun went down offering magical light to the models walking the catwalk which included Julia Fox, Elsa Hosk, and Tina Kunakey.

Fox, 33, looked absolutely chic in a sleeveless red latex gown featuring a pouf at her hips and a mock turtleneck. The back of the dress was embellished with red feathers.

Kanye West's ex's makeup featured red eyes and a phoenix-like pattern across her forehead.

Fox also carried a small, matching red handbag and slipped her feet into black, sky-high, platform shoes that laced around her ankles. 

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity
Luke Combs'

Luke Combs' "Fast Car" cover propels Tracy Chapman to No. 1 on Billboard chart
Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’

Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert video

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert
Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld

Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld
Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough
Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home

Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home
Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell
Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion video

Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion
'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements

'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements
Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'

Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'
Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’

Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’
Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige
No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’ video

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’
Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’
Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere
Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’