Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Nine additional women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against American stand-up comedian, actor, and television producer, Bill Cosby, accusing him of using his significant power and fame to victimize them.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Nevada, claims that the women were individually drugged and assaulted by Cosby between 1979 and 1992 in various locations such as Las Vegas, Reno, and Lake Tahoe.

One woman alleges that Cosby, posing as her acting mentor, enticed her from New York to Nevada, where he drugged her with what he claimed was non-alcoholic sparkling cider and then raped her.

Bill Cosby, the 85-year-old former star of "The Cosby Show," has now faced accusations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment from over 60 women. Despite consistently denying all allegations related to sex crimes, he became the first celebrity to be tried and convicted during the #MeToo era.

However, his conviction was overturned by a higher court in 2021 after spending nearly three years in state prison near Philadelphia.

Last year, a jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who stated that Cosby sexually abused her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16.

The recent lawsuit in Nevada follows the elimination of a two-year deadline for adults to file sexual abuse cases, which was signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo. Similar lawsuits have emerged in other states that have implemented similar legislation, reports Los Angeles Times.

One of the plaintiffs, Lise-Lotte Lublin, a native of Nevada, had advocated for the legal change. Previously, she had alleged that Cosby drugged her and raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 1989. With the new law in place, she now has the opportunity to pursue legal action against Cosby and seek justice.

In California, a former Playboy model filed a lawsuit on June 1, claiming that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969, utilizing a new law in the state that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims.

Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, criticized such laws, stating that they allow civil suits to overwhelm the court system, and accused the women of seeking attention and financial gain rather than fighting for genuine victims. Wyatt emphasized that moving forward, they would scrutinize these allegations in the court of public opinion and within the legal system.

The latest lawsuit alleges that Cosby exploited his immense power, fame, and influence, feigning interest in helping the women with their careers as a pretext to isolate and sexually assault them.

