Prince Harry is ‘starting to question’ relationship with ‘main mover’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is reportedly headed down a slippery slip as the duo are urged to get “extensive counseling.”

British politician Chris Mullin issued these claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For those unversed, he broke it all down in his memoir titled Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?

According to a report by The Independent, Mr Mullin believes Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the couple’s relationship.

So much so that she allegedly makes Prince Harry play “second fiddle” constantly.

For those unversed, Mr Mullin memoir details insights into all the conversations that occurred within Palace walls, and even went as far as to rubbish claims about Archie’s skin color being discussed.

These claims by Mr Mullin have come just shortly after Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle made her own admissions.

At the time she urged the couple to get “extensive counseling” because their divorce is ‘imminent’.

She even went as far as to talk about how Prince Harry ‘must already be’ questioning his marriage to the Suits star.