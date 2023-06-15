 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince Harry is becoming a ‘double-edged sword’ for King Charles

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly become more of a double-edged sword than King Charles allegedly ever conceived.

These accusatory claims against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she said, “Does anyone think Harry might just for a single second lose a moment of sleep over this?”

“I’d wonder if, rather, the clucking tongues of Westminster and Fleet Street might only rile him up a tad; to galvanise him to go even further down the off-piste path he has chosen.”

“In hindsight, the late Queen and Charles, in taking steps to protect the monarchy and depriving them of the HRHs for day-to-day use, has turned out to be quite the double-edged sword.”

Even Nikkhah echoed similar sentiments and believes, “If the past three years have shown anything since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties, it is that banning them from using their HRH titles has only emboldened them to take on all the battles that royal life once prevented them from entering.”

