Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are churning out ‘predictable and anaemic’ content

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for continually trying to create ‘predictable and anaemic’ content since Harry & Meghan ended.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au she started the chat off by asking, “How much bang has the multibillion-dollar company gotten, thus far, for their many, many bucks?” she even asked.

According to News.com.au, “Think less New Year’s Eve fireworks-worthy explosiveness and more hastily-lit sparkler. A bit of dazzle and fizz that is over in no time.”

She also divided the entire payout of $US25 million ($36.7 million) and said, “carry the one, divide by pi, at this being worth $40,326 per day, to date.”

Even the couple’s half-hour episode highlighting ‘profound thoughts on the first year of the pandemic’ came out as “predictable and anaemic”.

For Ms Elser, it “seemed exactly what I figured Harry and Meghan would start pumping out: podcasts where they nattered to their A-list mates, in between serving up some self help-lite pap.”

“Except that then came … nothing … and more nothing … and a bit more nothing.”

