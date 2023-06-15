Jesse Malin braces for paralysis recovery after rare spinal stroke

New York troubadour Jesse Malin suffered a rare spinal cord infarction, tragically leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Less than two months ago, Malin showcased his captivating performance at New York's Webster Hall, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction.

During a gathering in the East Village to honor the late Howie Pyro, Malin's former bandmate and close friend from D Generation, the incident took place. He experienced sudden and excruciating lower back pain, which progressively extended to his legs, resulting in the loss of his ability to walk. The severity of the situation was evident as he collapsed onto the restaurant floor, overwhelmed by pain and confusion.

Recalling the terrifying experience, Malin describes the confusion and helplessness he felt as his friends gathered around him, reminiscent of a scene from the movie "Rosemary's Baby." Unable to comprehend what was happening to his body, he lay there while his friends tried to make sense of the situation.

Immobilized and devoid of sensation, he was carried by Jimmy G, the lead singer of Murphy's Law, from the Italian restaurant into the hallway of a nearby apartment. He was quickly shifted to Mount Sinai Hospital afterwards on May 4.

Since the day, the renowned troubadour, who had even stage-dived at the age of 14 during a Fear performance on Saturday Night Live, has been paralyzed from the waist down.