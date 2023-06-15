 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jesse Malin braces for paralysis recovery after rare spinal stroke

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Jesse Malin braces for paralysis recovery after rare spinal stroke

New York troubadour Jesse Malin suffered a rare spinal cord infarction, tragically leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Less than two months ago, Malin showcased his captivating performance at New York's Webster Hall, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction.

During a gathering in the East Village to honor the late Howie Pyro, Malin's former bandmate and close friend from D Generation, the incident took place. He experienced sudden and excruciating lower back pain, which progressively extended to his legs, resulting in the loss of his ability to walk. The severity of the situation was evident as he collapsed onto the restaurant floor, overwhelmed by pain and confusion.

Recalling the terrifying experience, Malin describes the confusion and helplessness he felt as his friends gathered around him, reminiscent of a scene from the movie "Rosemary's Baby." Unable to comprehend what was happening to his body, he lay there while his friends tried to make sense of the situation.

Immobilized and devoid of sensation, he was carried by Jimmy G, the lead singer of Murphy's Law, from the Italian restaurant into the hallway of a nearby apartment. He was quickly shifted to Mount Sinai Hospital afterwards on May 4.

In a phone call from his room at an NYU rehabilitation facility, Malin shares, "Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary's Baby, saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body."

Since the day, the renowned troubadour, who had even stage-dived at the age of 14 during a Fear performance on Saturday Night Live, has been paralyzed from the waist down.

More From Entertainment:

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers
Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87
Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'

Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'
Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike
UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy

UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy
Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star
Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back

Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back
Meghan Markle retaliates to royal family's snub?

Meghan Markle retaliates to royal family's snub?
Beyoncé's Stockholm concerts cause inflation in Sweden

Beyoncé's Stockholm concerts cause inflation in Sweden
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming

SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming
Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life video

Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life
Carrie Fisher's final film 'Wonderwell' overcomes challenges for long-awaited release

Carrie Fisher's final film 'Wonderwell' overcomes challenges for long-awaited release
Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar

Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar
Netflix renews Jenny Han's 'XO, Kitty' for season 2

Netflix renews Jenny Han's 'XO, Kitty' for season 2
Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies

Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity