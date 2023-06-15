 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who never fails to mesmerize her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest look.

She is one of the world's most esteemed models.

The Transformers star, 36, stepped out for lunch to celebrate her Rose INC. cosmetics range in Beverly Hills.

However, she looked stunning in a nude corset with a complementary biased cut slip skirt and sky-high heels.

She wore her blonde locks in sleek straight lengths falling from a centre parting while her make-up was - fittingly – flawless making us fall in love with her all over again

Rosie recently spoke of her longing to return to her home county of Devon after living in celebrity enclave Malibu, California for years.

