Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian disclosed that she intended to find a new romantic partner for her 38-year-old sister Khloé, while the two were in Milan for Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

"I am such a setter-upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," the SKKN mogul told the cameras.

Khloé, however, admitted that she didn’t know she needed assistance with her love life, "I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf---er somewhere."

To be specific, Kim's strategy was to arrange a meeting between Khloé and Michele Morrone, the actor from 365 Days, with the assistance of Domenico Dolce. This plan was revealed during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Talking to her friends ahead of the show, Kim said, "At lunch, Domenico goes, 'Oh my god, you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloé: the actor Michele Morrone.'"

"He's like, the hottest guy," Kim said of Michele, and then added, "Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan... but she has no idea."

Despite Kim's diligent attempts, nothing materialized between the Good American mogul and the 365 Days alum in the end.

