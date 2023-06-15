Scarlett Johansson’s little baby ‘more popular’ with Asteroid City co-stars

Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed that her baby Cosmo was quite popular on the set of her new movie, Asteroid City.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Black Widow star shared that her baby, who will turn two in August, was a baby while she was filming for Wes Anderson movie.

“I actually wasn’t popular, it was just the baby,” said the 38-year-old.

Scarlett, who shares Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost, recalled, “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, ‘Oh, it's you. Where's baby?’”

The Avengers star disclosed that both Cosmo and Colin would spend time with her in between takes.

“My family came with me to set,” she recalled.

Scarlett continued, “My husband and baby did because we had just had a little baby.”

“Some people had partners that came up. Most people were alone, I think. A lot of people had children too, but maybe a little bit older,” remarked the Lucy actress.

Scarlett pointed out, “I just had a tiny, tiny baby, who was called as a set baby.”

The actress’ co-star Jason Schwartzman explained, “I think people are excited to see the joy.”

Meanwhile, back in September 2022, Scarlett discussed the meaning of Cosmo’s name on Kelly Clarkson Show.

She told the host, “Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow.”

“It's so charming. Our friends all liked it,” she added.