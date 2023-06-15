 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson’s little baby ‘more popular’ with Asteroid City co-stars

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Scarlett Johansson’s little baby ‘more popular’ with Asteroid City co-stars
Scarlett Johansson’s little baby ‘more popular’ with Asteroid City co-stars

Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed that her baby Cosmo was quite popular on the set of her new movie, Asteroid City.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Black Widow star shared that her baby, who will turn two in August, was a baby while she was filming for Wes Anderson movie.

“I actually wasn’t popular, it was just the baby,” said the 38-year-old.

Scarlett, who shares Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost, recalled, “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They're like, ‘Oh, it's you. Where's baby?’”

The Avengers star disclosed that both Cosmo and Colin would spend time with her in between takes.

“My family came with me to set,” she recalled.

Scarlett continued, “My husband and baby did because we had just had a little baby.”

“Some people had partners that came up. Most people were alone, I think. A lot of people had children too, but maybe a little bit older,” remarked the Lucy actress.

Scarlett pointed out, “I just had a tiny, tiny baby, who was called as a set baby.”

The actress’ co-star Jason Schwartzman explained, “I think people are excited to see the joy.”

Meanwhile, back in September 2022, Scarlett discussed the meaning of Cosmo’s name on Kelly Clarkson Show.

She told the host, “Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow.”

“It's so charming. Our friends all liked it,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More
Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set video

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers
Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87
Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband' video

Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'
Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike
UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy

UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy
Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star
Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back

Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back