entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

AFP/Getty Images
In a surprising revelation, renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks's wife, Rita Wilson, disclosed on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast that Hanks had been offered the lead role in the beloved 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

However, Hanks turned down the opportunity, leaving fans to wonder how the film might have unfolded with him in the lead.

According to Wilson, Hanks declined the role due to personal circumstances. At the time, Hanks was going through a divorce and was content with his newfound freedom. 

The character of Harry would have experienced a divorce before finding love with Sally, played by actress Meg Ryan. Hanks, unable to relate to a character going through a divorce while experiencing personal happiness, decided against taking the part.

"People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson candidly revealed. 

"And so, he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.'"

The iconic roles of Harry and Sally were eventually portrayed by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, respectively, who captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry.

Director Rob Reiner had considered other actors such as Albert Brooks, Richard Dreyfuss, and Michael Keaton for the role of Harry before ultimately casting Crystal. 

