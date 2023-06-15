 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Mark Volman, a founding member of The Turtles, is sharing his experience with Lewy body dementia for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 76-year-old revealed that he discovered his diagnosis in 2020 after encountering hallucinations, tremors, and difficulties with concentration.

Despite the devastating effects of the progressive neurological disorder, Volman remains resilient, continuing to lead a fulfilling life with the release of a new book and plans for a tour.

At his residence near Nashville, Volman pauses to observe a red floral sofa across the room. He questions whether others see a woman with a bleeding head, referring to the couch.

During the pandemic-induced isolation, the crimson floral pattern began distorting in his mind, leading to the alarming vision he describes. To mitigate this triggering design, the sofa is typically concealed under a plain duvet cover.

However, during the PEOPLE photo shoot, the duvet cover has been removed, causing the "woman" to reappear. Seeking confirmation that she is not real, Volman is assured once again, calmly returning to pose for the camera.

Volman's hallucination serves as a characteristic symptom of Lewy body dementia (LBD), a progressive brain disorder impacting cognitive function, memory, and movement.

Since his diagnosis, Volman has been navigating the challenges posed by the disease, including cognitive fluctuations, visual hallucinations, disrupted REM sleep disorder, tremors, and symptoms resembling Parkinson's disease.

He acknowledges that the road ahead will be increasingly difficult as the disease progresses, gradually interfering with his functioning.

“The challenges of this world affect everybody, and it’s been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, ‘I feel good.’ My friends are here. I’m still here. And I want people to connect with me.”

