Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny director reveals THIS character is not in the movie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has recently explained why Shia LeBeouf was not in the movie.



Speaking to Variety, Mangold revealed that LeBeouf, who played the titular hero's son in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was not brought back for the movie.

“I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character,” said the director.

Mangold shared that the character Indy is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter, Helena Shaw in the movie.

The director added, “So, that was my first goal, and there's only so many people you can edge into a picture.”

Earlier, Mangold spoke to Entertainment Weekly that moviegoers would get an update on LaBeouf’s whereabouts as he shared that his character would not appear in the new movie.

Back in 2010, LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times that he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished” with his performance in the Indiana Jones movie franchise.

“You can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven. But the actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn't do it. So that's my fault. Simple,” mentioned LaBeouf.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford’s final movie in the franchise is scheduled to release in US theatres on June 30.