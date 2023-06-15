 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny director reveals THIS character is not in the movie

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny director reveals THIS character is not in the movie
Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny director reveals THIS character is not in the movie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has recently explained why Shia LeBeouf was not in the movie.

Speaking to Variety, Mangold revealed that LeBeouf, who played the titular hero's son in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was not brought back for the movie.

“I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character,” said the director.

Mangold shared that the character Indy is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter, Helena Shaw in the movie.

The director added, “So, that was my first goal, and there's only so many people you can edge into a picture.”

Earlier, Mangold spoke to Entertainment Weekly that moviegoers would get an update on LaBeouf’s whereabouts as he shared that his character would not appear in the new movie.

Back in 2010, LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times that he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished” with his performance in the Indiana Jones movie franchise.

“You can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven. But the actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn't do it. So that's my fault. Simple,” mentioned LaBeouf.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford’s final movie in the franchise is scheduled to release in US theatres on June 30.

More From Entertainment:

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully
Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist
Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’

Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’
Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”