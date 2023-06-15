 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as Yellowstone nears its end

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley recently discussed his emotional journey playing Jamie Dutton as the series nears its conclusion. Reflecting on Jamie's evolution and the impact of the character, Bentley revealed that Jamie's final moments would be explosive.

"He's going to go out like a cannonball, maybe. Just blow it all up," Bentley predicted, hinting at an intense exit for Jamie.

The midseason finale left a lasting impact on Bentley, making it challenging to let go of the character. He anticipated that Jamie's intensity would resurface once filming resumed.

"It's difficult to shake off Jamie's melancholy. His presence remains ingrained in me," Bentley admitted.

Bentley expressed that anything is possible for the Dutton family, with their intense relationships potentially leading to a collective downfall. 

Creator Taylor Sheridan's unexpected twists further intrigued Bentley.

"I'm kind of waiting for whatever extra thing he is thinking about that I'm not thinking about. But with the tension and danger right now, it potentially could be either they are all gone, or one of them survives," Bentley speculated.

The unresolved relationship between Jamie and his father, John Dutton, fascinated Bentley, who wondered about the ultimate resolution. 

Bentley also emphasised the unique bond between Jamie and his sister Beth, played by Kelly Reilly.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More
Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set video

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers