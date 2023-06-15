 
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

He finally popped the balloon which revealed a burst of pink confetti
British singer Harry Styles revealed the gender of a fan’s unborn baby while performing at Wembley in London. The 29-year-old artist does a segment during his shows where he picks out a sign from the crowd, which has previously led to a proposal.

This time during his Love On Tour show, he was asked if he would be willing to partake in a gender reveal. He agreed and revealed to the crowd and the mother that she would be having a baby girl.

He put the show on hold to ask his fans: “We've got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go!”

He then asked the fan who had brought the sign: “Did you bring a pin? That would be great yeah thanks, she's in the bag! Are we ready for this, this is a large moment. This is big! Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh? You've waited six weeks to find out?”

Some of the audience members included David Beckham along with his sister Harper who shared a couple of sweet shots from the show on Instagram.

Harry then asked the fan what her plan was if he hadn’t ended up seeing the sign. “Question, what if I hadn't seen the sign? You would have taken it to Coldplay or something? Yeah I know your game!”

He accepted the safety pin from the mother and asked her what kind of music she would like him to play before the reveal. He then went on to drag out the moment, leaving the fans in suspense.

He finally popped the balloon which revealed a burst of pink confetti, confirming that the fan would be having a girl. “Make some noise for Sicily everybody! We're having a girl Wembley! I'm very excited.”

