Gallery steward Louisa McGeachie takes a closer look at the stencil piece of Girl with Balloon

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy will unveil a highly anticipated exhibition in Glasgow this weekend, showcasing a collection of his long-hidden stencils.

Titled "Cut & Run - 25 Years Card Labour," the solo show will present a range of stencils used to create Banksy's most iconic artworks from 1998 until the present day.

The exhibition will be hosted at the city's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) and will be open to the public from this Sunday until August 28.

Banksy explained his decision to showcase the stencils, stating, "I've kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I'm exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I'm not sure which is the greater crime."

This marks Banksy's first solo show in 14 years and will include authentic artifacts, ephemera, and even the artist's personal toilet.

A stencil that featured in Kyiv, Ukraine

Banksy has been plagued by unauthorized global exhibitions recently, which he compared to "sweepings from my studio floor." In contrast, "Cut & Run" aims to showcase genuine works from the artist's studio.

In a gallery label for the show, Banksy shared, "For anyone who isn't aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place. This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition), but it's my favorite work of art in the UK and the reason I've brought the show here."