amazing
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
WATCH: TikToker fakes own death, lands at funeral in helicopter

By
Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A representational image of a coffin. — Unsplash/File
In an unusual way of teaching a lesson to his family and determining who cares for him, a Belgian TikToker faked his own death and showed up at his funeral.

David Baerten’s wife and children decided that they should prank their family and see who really cared for the 45-year-old.

In an attempt to spread the news of his father’s death, his child wrote a fake tribute on social media, writing "rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you.”

"Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you.”

"I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."

His family arranged a funeral last weekend near the city of Liege which was attended by many friends and family members dressed in black, as can be seen in the video with a number of cars parked.

People were waiting for the ceremony to commence instead, they saw a landing helicopter and Baerten came out with his camera crew.

@el.tiktokeur2 Tu nous as eu on t aime mon ami on est content que tu es parmis nous ❤️❤️#pourtoii #fyp #fypシ @Ragnar_le_fou ♬ son original - Thomas faut

He was then greeted by those who were gripped with sorrow.

In a video posted on TikTok, his family and friends ran toward him and there was an emotional exchange as they hugged the TikToker.

The Times reported that the TikToker said: “He faked his death to see how his wider family would react and said he felt underappreciated by them.”

He added: "What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That's why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn't wait until someone is dead to meet up with them."

After faking his death, he claimed that numerous people reached out to him and he is convinced that people care about him.

