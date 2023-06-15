Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink followed in the footsteps of Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran and enjoyed Indian food at Asha's

Pink joined the ranks of Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran by dining at the Birmingham Indian restaurant Asha's.

The 43-year-old singer enjoyed a chicken curry before her sold-out show at Villa Park in the city, where she declared it the "best Indian food I've had in my life."

After the meal, restaurant staff took a playful selfie with Pink and shared it on their social media platform.

Asha's has become a favored spot for famous personalities, with Tom Cruise visiting in 2021 and Ed Sheeran stopping by last year.

Asha's wrote: “When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome @Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park.”

In the photo, Pink wore a boucle bucket hat and smiled alongside three restaurant staff members.

Asha's announced that they named a pink gin-based cocktail in honor of the What About Us hitmaker, who ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinadu, and a chicken Dhaba curry during her visit.

The staff later told the BBC: “She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham.”

"It looks like it, all the celebrities who come to Birmingham seem to come here.”

Pink later sang praises of the food on stage and said "If I do random things, it's because of the naan.”