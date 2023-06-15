 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Pink followed in the footsteps of Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran and enjoyed Indian food at Ashas
Pink followed in the footsteps of Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran and enjoyed Indian food at Asha's

Pink joined the ranks of Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran by dining at the Birmingham Indian restaurant Asha's.

The 43-year-old singer enjoyed a chicken curry before her sold-out show at Villa Park in the city, where she declared it the "best Indian food I've had in my life."

After the meal, restaurant staff took a playful selfie with Pink and shared it on their social media platform.

Asha's has become a favored spot for famous personalities, with Tom Cruise visiting in 2021 and Ed Sheeran stopping by last year.

Asha's wrote: “When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome @Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park.”

In the photo, Pink wore a boucle bucket hat and smiled alongside three restaurant staff members.

Asha's announced that they named a pink gin-based cocktail in honor of the What About Us hitmaker, who ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinadu, and a chicken Dhaba curry during her visit.

The staff later told the BBC: “She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham.”

"It looks like it, all the celebrities who come to Birmingham seem to come here.”

Pink later sang praises of the food on stage and said "If I do random things, it's because of the naan.” 

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More
Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set video

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers