Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare snap of her daughter wearing her iconic 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, 18-year-old Apple, looked stunning as she tried on her mother's sheer black gown from the 2002 Oscars.

The college student is the daughter of the actress and Coldplay singer, Chris Martin.

Gwyneth shared a snapshot of Apple in the gown on her Instagram Stories after a fan asked if Apple ever wears any of her mother's fashion archives.

The photo was taken during the Goop Founder's trip to Italy with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, who are 18 and 17 years old, respectively. She shares them with her former husband, Chris Martin, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2014.

Prior to her marriage to Martin, Gwyneth dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997. She later had a three-year relationship with Ben Affleck.

The actress recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where the hot, Alex, asked her a series of questions about her relationships with exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

When asked which one of them is a better actor, she said, “They're both so talented. And Ben is a great writer and director, but I guess I would probably have to say acting alone, Brad. Because if you think of all the different roles that he's done.”

In addition, she mentioned that Brad had a better sense of fashion and was more romantic during their relationship, whereas Ben made her laugh more.

