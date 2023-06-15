 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare snap of her daughter wearing her iconic 2002 Oscars gown
Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare snap of her daughter wearing her iconic 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, 18-year-old Apple, looked stunning as she tried on her mother's sheer black gown from the 2002 Oscars.

The college student is the daughter of the actress and Coldplay singer, Chris Martin. 

Gwyneth shared a snapshot of Apple in the gown on her Instagram Stories after a fan asked if Apple ever wears any of her mother's fashion archives.

The photo was taken during the Goop Founder's trip to Italy with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, who are 18 and 17 years old, respectively. She shares them with her former husband, Chris Martin, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2014.

Prior to her marriage to Martin, Gwyneth dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997. She later had a three-year relationship with Ben Affleck.

The actress recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where the hot, Alex, asked her a series of questions about her relationships with exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

When asked which one of them is a better actor, she said, “They're both so talented. And Ben is a great writer and director, but I guess I would probably have to say acting alone, Brad. Because if you think of all the different roles that he's done.”

In addition, she mentioned that Brad had a better sense of fashion and was more romantic during their relationship, whereas Ben made her laugh more.

More From Entertainment:

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More
Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set video

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers