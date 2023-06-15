 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Beyoncé fans ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Singing sensation sent fans wild with her magical performance during a concert in London.

But, one fan of Beyoncé went viral after being caught on camera while ecstatically reacting to the singer's son during a concert.

The 37-year-old British fitness trainer was stunned when he saw hundreds of notifications on his phone about his viral video.

James Silva went viral after a TikToker filmed his reaction to the concert and uploaded. The clip attracted more than 4.6 million views, triggering an online debate about filming strangers.

The fan told Insider he was flattered by the attention but understood why others would dislike it.

The trainer initially thought people were liking a fitness video he'd posted, but then a friend sent him a link to a TikTok he could not believe for a second. He assumed the guy in the upload looked familiar, and then it hit him.

In the viral video, Silva could be seen energetically singing and dancing at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The clip was uploaded by a TikToker who goes by @jade.bartholomew on June 5. "The way he absolutely loses it when Sweet Dreams kicks in" an on-screen caption read, as the man threw his head back and waved his arms as the song intro played.

The video blew up, with 4.6 million views and over 4,700 comments as TikTokers celebrated the mysterious man's moves, but over on Twitter, where the video was reuploaded, the response took a different turn as viewers called out the TikToker and other concert attendees for filming fans without their permission.

Beyonce seems to run the world as the megastar's concerts may also impact the economy of a country where she performs.

