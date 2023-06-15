 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Singing sensation Beyonce seems to run the world as the megastar's concerts impact the economy of a country where she performs.

The Love On Top singer's Renaissance World Tour has sold out stadiums globally, with extra shows added and big names like Sir Paul McCartney joined the audience to enjoy the extravagant performances of the singer.

Sweden has claimed Beyonce has impacted inflation after opening her world tour in the capital as the tickets are in very high demand. 

Fans have been travelling from far and wide to see the powerful performance of the 41-year-old star, meaning business is booming for hotels and restaurants in the chosen cities.

The country reported an unusually high inflation rate last month, right as the singer launched her worldwide tour in the capital, Stockholm on May 10. 

Beyoncé performed two nights in a row at Friends Arena on May 10 and 11, with each show lasting over two hours and filled with almost 40 songs.

Inflation in the country fell but was still reported to be higher than expected at 9.7 percent, despite the drop in price for essentials like food and electricity.

Michael Grahn, an economist at Danske Bank, believes this is due to the economic impact of the Renaissance World Tour. 

‘I wouldn’t… blame Beyoncé for [the] high inflation print, but her performance and global demand to see her perform in Sweden apparently added a little to it,’ he told the BBC.

