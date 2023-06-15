 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Harrison Ford reflects on the opportunity to play the iconic Indiana Jones
During an interview on Wednesday, Harrison Ford discussed what drew him to the iconic role of Indiana Jones and reflected on his time portraying the swashbuckling archaeologist.

“It was a wonderful script,” Ford told the press at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Los Angeles.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Ford continued, “Steven Spielberg was the director at that time and I had never been offered anything that attractive before, so I'm very, very grateful for that.”

Accompanied by his wife Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford attended the premiere of his latest film at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

For the premiere, Ford wore a black suit and tie, while Flockhart, 58, donned a black off-the-shoulder top paired with a striking golden-yellow Ralph Lauren skirt that she had previously worn to the Emmys in 1999.

Ford and Flockhart were most recently seen together at the world premiere of the same movie at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Ford was honored with the festival's highest prize, the honorary Palme d'Or, for his lifetime achievements in the film industry.

As he accepted the honor right before Dial of Destiny’s world premiere, he chose to pay tribute to his wife of 13 years and said, "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful."

